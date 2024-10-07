Coldplay releases deluxe '﻿Full Moon﻿' edition of ﻿'Moon Music'﻿ album

Days after releasing their new album, Moon Music, Coldplay has already put out a deluxe version.

The expanded set, dubbed Moon Music (Full Moon Edition), is out now via digital outlets. It features 10 bonus tracks, including alternate versions, live recordings and several brand new songs. One of the new tunes is called "The Karate Kid" and references someone named Daniel who "knows how to make a dream come true," suggesting it is actually about the movie.

The standard version of Moon Music dropped Friday and includes the songs "feelslikeimfallinginlove," "WE PRAY" and "ALL MY LOVE."

Coldplay celebrated the album's arrival with a performance on Saturday Night Live. They played "WE PRAY" and "ALL MY LOVE."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.