Coldplay shares TWICE remix of 'WE PRAY'

Coldplay has shared a new remix of their song "WE PRAY" in collaboration with the K-pop group TWICE.

The reworked track is available via digital outlets. Coldplay premiered it alongside TWICE during their show Wednesday in South Korea. You can watch footage of the live collaboration now on Coldplay's Facebook.

The original "WE PRAY" appears on Coldplay's 2024 album, Moon Music, and features Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna and TINI.

Coldplay will bring their world tour back to the U.S. in May.

