Coldplay's 'A Sky Full of Stars' video hits 1 billion views on YouTube

Coldplay's "A Sky Full of Stars" video has hit 1 billion views on YouTube.

The clip, which finds Chris Martin walking through the streets of Sydney while strumming an acoustic guitar and carrying a bass drum on his back, was uploaded in June 2014. The song is included on Coldplay's 2014 album, Ghost Stories.

Just as the sky is full of stars, Coldplay's YouTube profile is full of views. The band's other videos that have joined the YouTube billions club include "Yellow," "The Scientist," "Adventure of a Lifetime," "Paradise" and the Beyoncé collaboration "Hymn for the Weekend."

Coldplay is currently touring North America in support of their latest album, 2024's Moon Music.

