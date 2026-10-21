College towns and lakeside destinations are trending for 2027

Vrbo reports that travelers are shifting towards college towns and lakeside destinations, with notable interest in places like Bentonville and Winnipeg.

According to Vrbo data, in 2027 travelers may be trading beach trips for "heartland hideouts" — college towns, burgeoning foodie cities and lakeside escapes where the local culture makes up for the lack of ocean views.

The trend is highlighted in Unpack '27, the annual travel trends report from Vrbo, and is based on vacation rental searches on Vrbo from Sept. 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026. The data reveals that landlocked destinations are seeing a spike in searches, attracting visitors with their food and arts scenes, natural scenery and affordable rates.

From Bentonville, Arkansas, to Winnipeg, Manitoba, these are the 13 inland North American escapes forecasted to be breakout destinations in 2027.

1. Bentonville, Arkansas, US

A view of the water tower in Bentonville during sunset. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Bentonville is becoming a bigger draw for Southern tourism, as evidenced by a 140% leap in year-over-year search interest. Known by some as "the mountain biking capital of the world," Bentonville boasts hundreds of miles of trails winding through the Ozarks. Meanwhile, the acclaimed Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art's collection and architecture have helped make Bentonville a cultural hub.

2. Deadwood, South Dakota, US

A panoramic view of Deadwood in South Dakota. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Walking through Deadwood feels like stepping onto a Wild West film set. With searches up 120% over last year, the Gold Rush-era town still preserves much of its historic character through restored buildings, saloons and museums. Visitors can tour sites connected to legends such as Wild Bill Hickok, ride scenic roads through the nearby Black Hills, or watch thrilling reenactments of old-fashioned shootouts.

3. Lincoln, Nebraska, US

Aerial view of downtown city skyline of Lincoln at dawn. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Frequently described as "a big city with a small-town feel," Lincoln especially thrives during college football and volleyball season, thanks to its resident University of Nebraska students. Major game day traditions like the Unity Walk and Bone Yard tailgate let visitors join the festivities, contributing to a 120% surge in travel interest year over year. Beyond athletics, exploring the International Quilt Museum and the Haymarket District's growing food scene are popular activities among visitors.

4. Knoxville, Tennessee, US

A woman paddling on the Tennessee River. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Knoxville pairs convenient access to the Great Smoky Mountains with a distinctive Appalachian cultural scene, spurring a 90% increase in search interest. Knoxville has a broad appeal, with college and professional sports and its Historic Market Square. Springtime visitors can catch performances during the Big Ears Music Festival, while panoramic views from the top of the Sunsphere stun year-round.

5. Lancaster, Pennsylvania, US

A scenic view of homes in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Reflected by a 60% year-over-year rise in searches, Lancaster attracts visitors interested in local Pennsylvania Dutch cuisine, handcrafted goods, and picturesque farmland scenery. As one of America’s oldest inland cities, Lancaster’s historic districts and antique shops make it particularly appealing for travelers who enjoy browsing for vintage finds.

6. Canmore, Alberta, Canada

A portrait view of a group of friends fishing by a rive in the Canadian Rockies in Canmore. (Stacker/Stacker)

Expedia Group



Nestled in the Canadian Rockies, Canmore is seeing a 55% bump in year-over-year travel interest. Downtown Canmore offers a lively mix of boutique shops, breweries and art galleries, and its proximity to Banff National Park is perfect for hiking alpine trails and photographing some of Canada's most striking turquoise lakes.

7. Broken Bow, Oklahoma, US

A rainbow arches over a towering pine in Broken Bow. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Broken Bow is gaining momentum as one of the most popular outdoor escapes in the South-Central region, seeing a 50% year-over-year increase in traveler searches. The area's appeal centers around Beavers Bend State Park and Broken Bow Lake, where visitors can enjoy activities like hiking, fishing, boating and horseback riding, as well as cabin rentals surrounded by forest scenery.

8. Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, US

A view of the vista of Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Coeur d'Alene revolves around its peaceful lakefront lifestyle, driving a 50% increase in travel interest. Outdoorsy travelers will enjoy boating, paddleboarding and shoreline walks, while the downtown district offers restaurants, boutiques and outdoor patios overlooking the lake. Coeur d'Alene is also popular with golfers thanks to its one-of-a-kind floating golf green — a bucket list experience for many enthusiasts.

9. Asheville, North Carolina, US

A view of the Looking Glass Falls in North Carolina. (Stacker/Stacker)

Expedia Group



Widely recognized for its beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains location and vibrant arts scene, Asheville has earned renewed national attention for a growing collection of acclaimed restaurants and breweries, accompanied by a 35% rise in travel interest this past year. Visitors can take scenic drives along the Blue Ridge Parkway, browse local art galleries and spend evenings listening to live bluegrass music.

10. Ann Arbor, Michigan, US

A view featuring the Elgin Tower Building in downtown Elgin, Illinois. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Ann Arbor isn't just for college sports fanatics. The 30% bump in year-over-year search interest may also be due to its open-air farmers markets and summertime events like the Ann Arbor Art Fair. Located along the banks of the Huron River, Ann Arbor is popular for kayaking, tubing, paddleboarding and other water sports.

11. Lafayette, Louisiana, US

Cypress trees in Lake Martin in Lafayette, Louisiana. (Stacker/Stacker)

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With a 25% increase in searches, Lafayette stands at the heart of Louisiana's Cajun culture. Lafayette’s unique heritage is best experienced through culinary specialties like boudin, gumbo and jambalaya, as well as live Zydeco music and bayou tours.

12. Bloomington, Indiana, US

The courthouse in Bloomington, Indiana. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Bloomington combines natural beauty with a vibrant arts community, garnering a 20% increase in search attention this year. Outdoor attractions include Griffy Lake and cave systems like Marengo Cave and Bluespring Caverns. Meanwhile, downtown Bloomington boasts art galleries, cultural centers and boutiques.

13. Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

People walking along the Esplanade Riel footbridge. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Living up to its "Friendly Manitoba" slogan on local license plates, Winnipeg has attracted a 20% rise in search interest. With its architecturally striking Canadian Museum for Human Rights and large-scale festivals like Folklorama, the city is full of rich cultural events and activities. The Forks, a sprawling green space in the heart of the city, is also one of Canada's most beloved community hubs.

This story was produced by Vrbo and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.