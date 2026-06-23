Come on Barbie, let's go 'Party in the USA': Is Miley Cyrus teasing her own doll?

Miley Cyrus attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony on May 22, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Image

Despite her relative youth, Miley Cyrus seems to have done it all in the entertainment biz, so why shouldn't she get her own Barbie doll?

On Tuesday, Miley posted a photo of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. You can see someone's legs standing on it, but when you look closer, you see those legs and feet belong not to a human, but to a Barbie doll. Miley captioned it "June 30."

The official Barbie account wrote in the comments, "Hi Miley." And the official Barbie Style account wrote, "Shoes fit for a star."

"OMG ITS A DOLL FOOT! BARBIE!!!" wrote one fan. "MILEY BARBIEEEE LETS GOOOOOO," wrote another.

"as a doll collector and a lifelong smiler IVE BEEN WAITING MY WHOLE LIFE FOR THIS," added a third fan.

And when one fan wrote, "Come on Barbie, let’s go party" — referring to the lyrics of the song "Barbie Girl" by Aqua, another fan added, "Yessss. Party in the USA."

Of course, if and when a Miley Cyrus Barbie doll does go on sale, you'd better move fast; past celebrity Barbies have sold out in minutes.

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