David Archuleta's open to dating both men and women, but says it's 'easier' with men

David Archuleta came out as queer in 2021, but that doesn't mean he's limiting himself.

He tells People, "For the most part, I date men, but I consider myself queer, so I'm still open to meeting girls. I still do, if it feels right."

But David, who recently released an EP called Earthly Delights, adds that there are advantages to dating men as opposed to women. "I feel like with guys, it's easier because to be honest, I think guys are just culturally and also just hormonally more forward," he says.

One challenge he has while dating, though, is the fact that he's famous — to a point.

"I'm recognizable enough that I might get recognized, but I'm also not relevant enough that everyone's going to know who I am," the American Idol runner-up notes. "I used to be like, 'I'm in the entertainment industry.' And now I've learned how to just have confidence and be like, 'You know what? I'm a singer. I do music.'"

He tells the mag that while he used to be "really uncomfortable with who I was" and was therefore uncomfortable when he was recognized, he's now "comfortable in my own skin."

However, he's still coy about who he's dating right now.

"I don't usually disclose where I'm at in my relationships," he says. "I'm very much in my lover boy flirty era, and it's a very fun time for me."

