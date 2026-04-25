Demi Lovato brings out JoJo and Jutes during surprise-filled Madison Square Garden concert

Demi Lovato and Jutes perform onstage during the It's Not That Deep Tour at Madison Square Garden on April 24, 2026 in New York City. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA)

Demi Lovato packed several headline-making moments into her Friday concert at New York's Madison Square Garden: The singer brought out surprise guests JoJo and husband Jutes during a sold-out stop on her It’s Not That Deep Tour.

The surprise appearances came just hours after Demi released It's Not That Deep (Unless You Want It To Be), the deluxe version of her most recent album.

During the middle of the show, Demi welcomed JoJo to the stage for a performance of "Too Little Too Late." Videos shared online showed the crowd erupting as the two singers traded vocals on the track.

Perhaps not coincidentally, both singers were guest stars on different nights during the Jonas Brothers' Greetings From Your Hometown Tour last year, and both are featured on the Brothers' live album Friends From Your Hometown, documenting the tour.

Demi later acknowledged the buzzy moment on social media, reposting Instagram Stories from fellow artists including Kelsea Ballerini and Adam Lambert, both of whom shared clips of the performance.

Later in the set, Demi shifted gears when she brought out Jutes for a performance of "Iris" by Goo Goo Dolls. The duo had tapped Goo Goo Dolls singer John Rzeznik to perform the song at their wedding last year.

After the concert, Demi posted a video of the performance to Instagram and captioned it, "you & me forever @jutesmusic."

"Falling in love with him changed my sound," Demi told Nightline back in October. "I was like 'I'm gonna go make another rock album' and as I was making it I was (like) 'wait, I'm really happy.'"

Demi is currently on tour through the end of May with stops scheduled in Houston, Seattle and more.

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