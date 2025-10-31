Demi Lovato dresses as viral Poot Lovato meme for Halloween

Demi Lovato performs onstage during Caron Treatment Centers' New York Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Demi Lovato is embracing her meme-ification this Halloween.

The singer dressed up as the Poot Lovato meme, an altered washed out photo of her that went viral around 10 years ago and sparked lore that Demi had a secret twin named Poot locked in a basement.

"happy halloween and happy one week of intd!!!" Demi wrote alongside photos of her in costume on Instagram. "Been so locked in this era, I thought I'd let pootvato out."

Demi, who released her album It's Not That Deep last week, also posted TikTok videos of her as Poot trapped in a garage and giving a "house tour" set to Sabrina Carpenter's song of the same name. The last video shows Demi getting her hair and makeup done to transform into Poot, who sports a half-shaved hairstyle and powdery face makeup.

The post has over a million likes, and some famous friends took to the comments. Charli XCX wrote, "omg obsessed with you," while Katy Perry wrote, "You take the crown my dear. Also, my fav song is Let You Go."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.