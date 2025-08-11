Demi Lovato joins Jonas Brothers onstage at opening night of new tour

Jonas Brothers had some surprises for fans at the first night of their new JONAS20: Greeting From Your Hometown tour, which launched Aug. 10 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

None other than Demi Lovato, who used to date Joe Jonas, joined the brothers onstage to perform the Camp Rock classics "This Is Me" and "Wouldn't Change a Thing."

One fan, hoping for future appearances by the brothers' famous exes, wrote in the comments on their Instagram, "hey if you gonna bring out Miley, just hint the date to me and I won't tell anyone."

But that wasn't the only special guest the brothers welcomed to the stage: Jesse McCartney popped up to sing his hit "Beautiful Soul," and Switchfoot, who appears on the new Jonas Brothers album, stopped by to sing their best-known song "Meant to Live." Switchfoot also joined Joe, Nick and Kevin for a performance of the JoBros' 2007 song "Hold On."

Yet another guest star, Dean Lewis, who also appears on the new album, popped up to perform his collab with the brothers: "Loved You Better." Plus, Marshmello, one of the tour's opening acts, came onstage to perform his songs with the group: "Slow Motion" and "Leave Before You Love Me."

Guest stars aside, the concert also included music from across the Jonas Brothers' entire career, as well as performances of solo songs by Nick and Joe and a run-through of "Cake by the Ocean" from Joe's side project, DNCE. The show ended with a performance of their 2007 song "When You Look Me in the Eyes," featuring the group's dad, Kevin Sr. and brother Frankie.

The tour continues Aug. 12 in Washington, D.C.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.