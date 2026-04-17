Demi Lovato releases 'Low Rise Jeans,' deluxe album coming April 24

It's not that deep — unless you want it to be.

That's the title of the upcoming deluxe version of Demi Lovato's current album. It will feature a whopping eight new tracks, including the one that dropped Friday, "Low Rise Jeans." She's been performing the song on her It's Not That Deep Tour, which kicked off Monday and featured a guest appearance by Joe Jonas; the former couple sang the Camp Rock favorite "This Is Me," as well as "On the Line."

The next tour stop is Monday in Toronto, Canada.

It's Not That Deep (Unless You Want It To Be) arrives April 24.

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