Demi Lovato releases new song "You'll Be OK, Kid"

Demi Lovato has released a brand new song called "You'll Be OK, Kid."

The original track is featured in her upcoming directorial debut, Child Star, a documentary coming to Hulu on Sept. 17. The film explores the highs and lows of growing up in front of the spotlight and features interviews with former child stars.

Demi said making the film was a deeply reflective experience for her. "It allowed me to deep dive into emotions from my childhood, while also connecting with others who had so many shared experiences,” she said in a press release.

Those recovered emotions gave her some inspiration.

“As we were editing the film, I became very inspired to write a song. The idea of connecting with my younger self through the pain and hardships that came along with child stardom was so important to me," Demi said. "I wrote the song as a letter to my inner child, and I hope that it can give others an opportunity to connect with their inner child as well.”

