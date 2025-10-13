Demi Lovato returning to the stage for special one-night-only performance

Demi Lovato 'One Night Only at The Palladium' poster (Courtesy Live Nation)

Demi Lovato is about to headline her first show in two years.

The singer announced One Night Only at The Palladium, a special concert at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, set to take place on Oct. 25.

The show will feature new music from her upcoming album, It's Not That Deep, out Oct. 24, including first-time live performances of "Kiss," "Fast" and "Here All Night." She'll also perform hits from throughout her career.

“This era is a celebration of the journey that’s brought me to where I am today,” Demi says in a statement. “I haven’t announced a headline show since 2023 and I have missed seeing your faces so much. I cannot wait to get back in a room with you all and sing, dance, scream, and shake our a**** TOGETHER!!”

Tickets go on sale Monday at 2 p.m. PT at LiveNation.com.

