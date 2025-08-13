Demi Lovato returns to dance charts, approves of Charli XCX mash-up

Demi Lovato's new song, "Fast," has parked itself in the top 10 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart.

The song, which marks Demi's return to pop, debuts at #8 on the chart, which launched in January. But Demi had been a fixture on the publication's many other dance charts over the years, thanks to her collaborations with Cheat Codes, Clean Bandit and Marshmello on, respectively, "No Promises," "Solo" and "Ok Not to Be Ok." On her own, she's also scored dance hits with "Cool for the Summer" and "Sorry Not Sorry."

Meanwhile, fresh off her performance of "This is Me" with the Jonas Brothers Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Demi has made a TikTok using a viral sound that mashes up the Camp Rock classic with Charli XCX's "360." Demi lip-synchs to the sound in the clip, which she captioned, "I'm everywhere i'm so mitchie torres."

Charli replied in the comments, "literallyyyyy <3." She also posted her own TikTok lip-synching to the sound, which she captioned, "in my rock era." Demi wrote in the comments, "Obsessed!"

This, of course, has caused speculation of a collaboration between the two. Coincidentally — or perhaps not — PAPER recently ran an article titled, "Demi Lovato Was the OG Brat."

