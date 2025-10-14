Did Katy Perry confirm her relationship with Justin Trudeau?

A few days after photos of her kissing former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau on a yacht went viral, Katy Perry appeared to address her alleged new relationship onstage in London.

At the Oct. 13 show at London's O2 Arena, Katy brought a fan onstage, who said, "I heard you were single?" When Katy replied, "You heard I was single. That's interesting," the fan, named Darren, got down on one knee and unfurled a banner reading, "Katy Perry will you marry me?"

"Are you kidding me?" Katy turned to the audience and yelled. "Not today!" She then turned back to Darren and said, "You know, you really should've asked me about 48 hours ago!" As he was escorted offstage, Katy sang, "He's just a little too late."

According to the Daily Mail, Katy also told the crowd, referring to their enthusiasm, "London, England, you're like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school? No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time!" She then added, "But not anymore."

Katy was previously married to Russell Brand, a Brit, and until earlier this year, she was engaged to another Brit: Orlando Bloom, the father of her daughter Daisy Dove.

