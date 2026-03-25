Documentary on 'Mercy' singer Duffy's kidnapping ordeal coming to Disney+

Welsh singer Duffy, best known for her Grammy-nominated song "Mercy" and Grammy-winning album Rockferry, disappeared from the spotlight for 10 years. She remerged in 2020 to reveal that she'd been kidnapped, trafficked and abused. Her story will now be told in a Hulu Original documentary for Disney+.

The documentary will track Duffy's life from her childhood in Wales and her global fame, to her harrowing ordeal and its aftermath. According to a press release, the documentary will be driven by "new, unprecedented access to Duffy," as well as archival footage and interviews with her family, friends and industry peers.

Disney+ executive Sean Doyle said in a statement, "This film will give Duffy the chance to tell her story in her own words," adding that the project has been handled "with sensitivity and care." He notes, "I'm especially in awe of Duffy — for her honesty and courage to share her story."

Director Gill Callan said in a statement, "Duffy's life has been shaped by success and fame, but equally by pain, defiance, and an irrepressible sense of self. I'm drawn to the tension between vulnerability and confidence in her story and how a person can be deeply affected by their experiences, yet still find a powerful, expressive voice that is unmistakably hers."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.