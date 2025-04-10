Don't 'Snooze' on watching SZA sing with Elmo and friends on 'Sesame Street'

SZA is grateful for all she has, and she teaches Elmo and his pals that lesson on the latest episode of Sesame Street.

SZA is seen in the segment standing at a table with a glass jar on it, when Elmo and his Muppet friends Gabrielle and Abby show up and ask her what she's doing. "I’m just adding this picture to my gratitude jar," she replies.

When asked what a gratitude jar is, she replies, "A gratitude jar is a place where you can put words or pictures of things you’re grateful for.” Asked what she uses it for, SZA explains, “Sometimes when you feel sad or have other really big feelings, it can be easy to forget the things that we’re thankful for. The jar helps us remember.”

SZA and the Muppets then start singing a song: "Be kind to me, be kind to you/ Being kind is how I show my gratitude/ Kindness can change the way you feel/ Gratitude’s the right attitude.”

The Sesame Street Instagram posted the segment and wrote, "Thank you to our friend Ms.@SZA for teaching us about gratitude. We are grateful for you!"

Other singers who've appeared on Sesame Street this season include Noah Kahan and Reneé Rapp. Country superstar Chris Stapleton will appear in July.

SZA and Kendrick Lamar will launch their joint Grand National stadium tour on April 19; their duet "Luther" has been #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.