Drake claims Justin Bieber ignored his DM about a collab

Justin Bieber and Drake in 2011; Jag Gundu/Getty Images
By Andrea Dresdale

Who knows if he was serious, but on Sunday Justin Bieber posted on Instagram, "Dm me if u wanna make music together." Now a fellow Canadian artist is claiming Biebs didn't get back to him.

Drake wrote in the comments, "I DM'd but no reply." Drake's comment appears to no longer be visible on Justin's post, but it was captured by the Comments by Celebs Instagram account. Other musicians who replied to Justin's call included Big Sean and country star Bailey Zimmerman.

Drake and Justin have, of course, collaborated several times in the past, notably on the song "Right Here" from Justin's album Believe.

But Justin may have just been trolling with his post. A few days ago he wrote on Instagram, "Dm me if you really play ball And u wanna play for team @skylrk" — that's the name of his new clothing brand.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000

    Download the Power App!

    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!