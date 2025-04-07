Drake claims Justin Bieber ignored his DM about a collab

Who knows if he was serious, but on Sunday Justin Bieber posted on Instagram, "Dm me if u wanna make music together." Now a fellow Canadian artist is claiming Biebs didn't get back to him.

Drake wrote in the comments, "I DM'd but no reply." Drake's comment appears to no longer be visible on Justin's post, but it was captured by the Comments by Celebs Instagram account. Other musicians who replied to Justin's call included Big Sean and country star Bailey Zimmerman.

Drake and Justin have, of course, collaborated several times in the past, notably on the song "Right Here" from Justin's album Believe.

But Justin may have just been trolling with his post. A few days ago he wrote on Instagram, "Dm me if you really play ball And u wanna play for team @skylrk" — that's the name of his new clothing brand.

