Dua Lipa announces new 2025 Radical Optimism Tour dates

t's time to dance the night away with Dua Lipa.

The pop star has announced new global dates throughout 2025 for the Radical Optimism Tour. She took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news.

"RADICAL OPTIMISM TOUR 2025 !! THEY SAID THEY 'MISS 2022 DUA,'" she captioned her post. "WELL I'LL BE HAULING A** FOR THE FORESEEABLE AND I CAN'T WAIT TO BRING THIS SHOW TO YOU !!"

This tour expansion includes over 40 new dates, which span from Australia and New Zealand to North America, Europe and the U.K. South American shows will be announced at a later date.

Fans can sign up for presale access on dualipa.com now, with the sale starting on Sept. 19. The general ticket sale begins on Sept. 20.

Dua promises even more dates coming soon. "watch this spaceee," she wrote on Instagram. "LET'S GO!!!!!!!!!"

