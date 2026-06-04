Dua Lipa books Katy Perry to play annual Sunny Hill Festival in Kosovo

Katy Perry performs onstage during The Lifetimes Tour 2025 on April 23, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Katy Perry)

Katy Perry has added another stop to her summer European festival tour, thanks to Dua Lipa.

Dua posted a video on Instagram featuring a phone call from Katy, who tells her rehearsals for her summer festival run are "intense."

"I'm going all over Europe, June to the end of August," she says.

"Amazing," Dua responds. "Are you gonna be anywhere where I can come see you?"

"I'm actually gonna be in this place called Prishtina," Katy answers, referring to the capital of Kosovo, where Dua's family is from and where she spent part of her childhood.

"No way," says Dua. "What are you doing there?"

"Funny you should ask," Katy replies, grinning. "I'm actually playing this festival called the Sunny Hill Festival!"

The Sunny Hill Festival is organized each year by Dua and her father. While Dua typically performs at the event, she also books a wide variety of international talent.

"Oh my God! You're coming to my hometown, KP!" yells Dua.

"I just wanna say thank you so much for inviting me to come there," Katy says. "Because I have so many fans that I'm excited to meet. And of course, all of your fans as well. Are you gonna be there?"

Dua tells her, "I'm gonna be there, singing every single word!"

The Sunny Hill Festival runs from July 31 through Aug. 2, with Katy set to perform on opening night. Past Sunny Hill Festival performers have included Miley Cyrus, Calvin Harris, Bebe Rexha and Shawn Mendes.

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