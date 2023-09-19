Ed Sheeran recorded a live version of 'Autumn Variations' in fans' living rooms

Ed Sheeran hasn't even released his new album Autumn Variations yet, and he's already got live versions of it prepped and ready to go.

On his Instagram, Ed reveals that in addition to the surprise pop-up gigs he's been doing at random stores and restaurants during his tour, he's been popping up at fans' houses. More specifically, he writes, he's been "secretly recording a live album of Autumn Variations where each song is recorded in a different fans' living room, but all of it was a total surprise."

Ed posted video of his surprise stop at the home of a fan named Kari Conaway. "I instantly knew it was gonna be a fun one. They had cats, friendship bracelets and some fruit drinks to start, but once I'd played the Autumn song I said take me on a tour," he wrote.

"When I went into her room I saw a piano," Ed continued. "She asked if I could play and I said 'not really but I kinda play on "wake me up,"' so here I am playing 'Wake Me Up,' for all the Plus fans out there."

In the video, Ed casually sings and plays the track from his 2011 debut album while Kari stands there and has all the feels.

"The fan living room live Autumn Variations album coming soon, proper album out 29th September go preorder you legends x," Ed adds.

In even more "up-close-and-personal with Ed Sheeran" news, he's doing a contest for fans in London on October 2, where the winners will get to join him and his friends from school at his pub. You have to preorder the album on HMV.com for a chance to win.

