Ed Sheeran says he 'needs a shift,' leaves his record label after 15 years

Ed Sheeran has made a major change to his professional life.

In an email update to fans, Ed announces that he left his record label a month ago. He's been with the same label for 15 years, but as he says, "This isn't a 'disgruntled artist leaves record label' type situation."

"This is a boy who started as a teenager on the company with different priorities, to the father of 2 man who exists now, who feels like he needs a shift and change in the way he does things professionally," he explains. However, he notes that "the door is always open for the future."

He goes on to thank everyone at the label, Warner Music, adding, "It’s been an incredible journey. Excited to see where the next 15 years takes me."

He continues, "I leave the company with SO much love and gratitude for everything we achieved together."

As for what prompted this change, Ed writes, "My life is hugely different now to what it was when I was a teenager, and I’ve been feeling in my gut for a long time that a lot of things in my professional life need to change."

"I am, underneath it all, a singer songwriter who plays pub gigs," he concludes. "And I’ve sorta morphed into this pop star who plays stadiums over 15 years, it’s a super amazing thing to have happened but also a lot to get your head around."

Both Warner and Ed Howard, who signed Sheeran to the label in 2011, issued statements supporting Ed's decision to Music Week.

According to Music Week, Ed's career on Warner Music has resulted in 170 million albums sold worldwide, 126 billion global streams, 38 billion YouTube views and 14 tracks in Spotify's Billions Club.

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