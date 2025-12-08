Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Coldplay among 'Pollstar'’s most popular touring artists of the millennium

Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Taylor Swift and Pink are among the artists landing on Pollstar's new list of the 25 most popular touring artists of the millennium.

The list is based on worldwide ticket sales from 2001 to 2025, rather than how much money each act earned. That's why Taylor Swift, who made the most money out of any act on the list — over $3.1 billion — is #5 on the list. She "only" sold 18.9 million tickets, as compared to Coldplay, who tops the list with 24.8 million tickets sold.

U2 ranks #2, with 20.2 million tickets sold, while Ed is #3 with 19.6 million tickets sold. Pink comes in at #11 with just under 13 million tickets sold.

Farther down on the list, Beyoncé is #13 with just under 12 million tickets sold, while Madonna is #15, with just under 11 million tickets sold.

Other artists on the list include Bon Jovi, in at #9 with just under 14 million tickets sold; Elton John at #10 with 13.8 million tickets sold; and Billy Joel at #24, with just under 9 million tickets sold.

The list also includes the average ticket price, and here's where we see why Taylor made the most money: Her ticket price was the highest, averaging $165.54 over 575 shows. The only artist who came close to that price is The Rolling Stones, who averaged $162.96 per ticket over 341 shows.

