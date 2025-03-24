Ed Sheeran officially releasing new single 'Azizam' on April 4

Enough with the teasing -- Ed Sheeran has finally confirmed a release date for his new single.

"Azizam" will be released April 4, and Ed writes on Instagram that he created the song after one of his musical collaborators, Ilya Salmanzadeh, suggested he take some inspiration from his own Persian heritage and culture. "I love learning about music and different cultures the more I travel and connect with people. It was like opening a door to a completely new and exciting world," Ed explains.

"I loved how a lot of rhythms, scales, melodies and instruments were different but similar to the Irish trad[itional] music I had grown up with," he adds. "It was showing to me music connects us all, and really is a universal language. This whole album is about being playful, explorative, and celebratory. The song comes out April 4, and it’s really great. Hope you like it too."

"Azizam" is a Persian word that means "my dear" or "my beloved," and Ed's Instagram post captures the moment when he asks his collaborators if they can come up with a Persian word or phrase to use in the track. You then hear someone off camera say, "How would you say 'my love' in Persian?" and someone answers, "Azizam."

As for Ed's new album, there's no confirmed release date or title, but based on all available information, including what Ed has said himself, it's likely called Play, represented by a picture of a "play" button on a stereo, which looks like a triangle pointing to the right.

