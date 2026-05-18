Ella Langley is #1 for a 10th week as Olivia Dean reaches new milestone

It seems like week after week people keep on "Choosin'" to listen to Ella Langley.

The Alabama singer's "Choosin' Texas" is now #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a 10th week. Out of the 67 years the chart has existed, only 4% of #1 hits ever stay on top that long. It's even rarer for country songs to accomplish this, although in recent years it has become more common: Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" was #1 for 19 weeks and Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" spent 16 weeks on top.

Ella is also at #2 with her song "Be Her," which she performed at the ACM Awards on Sunday night. She also won seven trophies Sunday, the most by any artist in a single year.

Meanwhile, Olivia Dean is setting her own milestones on the Hot 100. Her song "Man I Need" is #3, while "So Easy (To Fall in Love)" is #5. That makes Olivia the first British woman to have her first two top-five hits chart in the Hot 100 simultaneously. Yes, fellow Brit Adele had two hits in the top five in 2021 — "Easy on Me" and "Oh My God" — but those weren't her first two top-five hits.

Olivia is now in rare company: She's one of three British acts ever to accomplish this, and it hasn't happened since the 1960s. The Beatles did it first in 1964, and then the band Herman's Hermits did it in 1965.

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