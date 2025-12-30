Ellie Goulding included on King Charles' New Year Honours list, is now an MBE

Ellie Goulding appears on ABC (Disney/Chris Willard)
By Andrea Dresdale

Ellie Goulding has received a special honor, not for her music, but for her environmental work.

Ellie was included on King Charles III's annual New Year's Honours List, which appoints citizens to various honors and orders, such as knighthoods, for their good works. Ellie has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire aka MBE for services to biodiversity and the climate.

Ellie is a global environmental ambassador for the UN, as well as an ambassador for the World Wide Fund for Nature. She's a patron of a charity that provides services for homeless women, and has taken part in many initiatives and events to raise awareness of climate change, conservation, and women's health and education.

Ellie joins Cynthia Erivo, who has been made an MBE for services to music and drama, on the list, while Idris Elba has been knighted for his work with young people.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

