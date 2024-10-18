Elton John gives surprise performance of "Cold Heart" at Dua Lipa concert

There wasn't a cold heart in the house.

Elton John made a surprise appearance during Dua Lipa's concert at Royal Albert Hall on Thursday to perform their hit duet, "Cold Heart."

The special moment happened toward the end of Dua's set, when Elton appeared from behind a group of backup singers wearing a burgundy suit. Seated throughout most of the song, Elton sang his verse and held Dua's hand as they sang the chorus together.

This marks the second time the duo has performed the song live. The first was during his final U.S. concert at LA's Dodger Stadium back in November 2022.

Dua's concert comes before she embarks on her upcoming Radical Optimism tour, named after her third studio album. Those performances begin Nov. 5 in Singapore.

