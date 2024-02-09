The Eras Tour almost turned into The Errors Tour.

Taylor Swift just about fell off the folklore cabin after singing her song "the 1" on top of it during her February 9 performance in Tokyo, Japan.

While walking down from the roof of the cabin, Taylor lost her balance and tripped over her steps. She recovered and was able to joke about it with her fans afterward.

"I almost fell off the folklore cabin, but I didn't and that's the lesson," Taylor said in a fan-recorded video. "My life flashed before my eyes, yeah, no, it's all good. Everything's fine, everything's great! I'm just so happy I didn't fall off the folklore cabin, you know what I mean? What a great night in Tokyo!"

The incident happened while Taylor was removing the harness she wears while on top of the cabin's roof.

“[It] was right as I was taking my harness off, too. It was really just [sigh],” Taylor said.

The Tokyo leg of The Eras Tour continues through Saturday, where Taylor will perform her fourth show at Tokyo Dome. Afterward, it's expected she will fly back to the U.S. in time to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, play in the Super Bowl, which takes place in Las Vegas.

In anticipation of this, Spiritus has committed to removing the carbon emissions from Taylor's potential international flight.

"Taylor Swift's flight to the big game provides a platform where the power of music and the urgency of climate action converge," Spiritus co-founder and CEO Charles Cadieu said. "By removing the carbon emissions of her flight from Japan to Las Vegas, we at Spiritus are supporting an icon and leveraging the team camaraderie of American football to highlight we're all in this together."

