Exclusive 'Girls Night Live' concerts are coming to a movie theater near you

If you don't want to spend hours online trying to buy concert tickets just to end up paying $400 or more for a seat with a lousy view, AMC Theatres just may have a solution.

Starting in June, the theater chain is launching Arena One at AMC, a new concert concept that has artists perform exclusive live concerts that will be viewable in real time in more than 300 AMC locations nationwide. Not only will fans have a great view of the action, but the tickets will be considerably less expensive.

The new program launches in June with a series of concerts billed as "Girls Night Live": Bebe Rexha performs June 17; Paris Hilton performs June 18; Kim Petras performs June 19; and Maren Morris takes the stage June 20. Each concert has a host and opening acts, and when you buy your tickets, you can even order food at the same time.

But the main thing is, how much does it cost? Prices vary by theater and city, but the shows that are on sale now seem to range from roughly $66 to $77 each. Additional artists and performances will be announced soon.

Adam Aron, chairman and CEO of AMC Entertainment, says in a statement, "Thanks to Arena One at AMC, music fans across the country will be able to come together for the same live concert, at the same time, all with the accessible premium experience of huge screens, powerful sound, and comfortable seats that AMC guests know and expect.”

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