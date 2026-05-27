Fans clamor for Black Eyed Peas reunion after Fergie appears at AMAs

Black Eyed Peas are winners of the best throwback song award at the 52nd American Music Awards, from the MGM Grand Las Vegas, on Monday, May 25, 2026. (Francis Specker/CBS)

Fergie unexpectedly showing up at the American Music Awards to accept an award with her Black Eyed Peas bandmates has fans of 2000s pop in their feelings — and begging for a reunion.

Fergie officially left BEP in 2018, and since then, the group has carried on with singer J. Rey Soul in her place. Will.i.am, Taboo and Apl.de.ap remained friendly with Fergie, but the group's appearance as a quartet on the AMAs was the first time they'd been publicly seen together in years.

After the group's 2010 single "Rock That Body" won the best throwback song award on Monday night, the group posted footage of the moment, alongside the caption, "From 2010 to 2026, the energy never stopped. It's crazy to see how this song keeps moving through time, from the era it came out to a whole new generation rocking with it today."

In the comments, fans called for Fergie to rejoin the group. "FERGIE, PLEASE COME BACK TO THE BEP. WE ALL NEED THIS!!!" wrote one. "WE NEED FERGIE BACK TO BEP," wrote another.

"My heart is melting seeing u all together again," read a third comment. "Come back and rock that body, Fergie Ferg!" a fourth fan wrote.

On Fergie's Instagram account, another fan penned, "This four together could make the world a happier place again."

Other comments included, "PLEASE MAKE ANOTHER ALBUM TOGETHER OMFG," "We need them back," and "Who else waiting for the announcement of WORLD TOUR in Fergie’s speech."

When Fergie initially left the group, will.i.am said she wanted to focus on being a mother to her son, Axl Jack Duhamel, who she shares with her ex-husband, Josh Duhamel. She shouted out Axl in her acceptance speech Monday night.

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