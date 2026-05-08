First single from Ariana Grande's new album 'petal' coming later this month

She'll release the first single from her new album, petal, on May 29. It's called "hate that i made you love me" and it's available to presave now. You can also preorder the song in two different 7-inch vinyl versions, plus CD and cassette versions, at Ari's website.
On Instagram, Ariana writes that "hate that i made you love me" is "one of my favorite songs i'll ever write,
produced by my favorite collaborators and dearest human beings in the world, the brilliant @ilya_music, the one and only max martin (and me)."
Petal will be out July 31. Meanwhile, Ariana's Eternal Sunshine tour begins June 6 in Oakland, California.
Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.