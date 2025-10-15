At 'Fortune' Most Powerful Women conference, Selena Gomez reveals advice from Taylor Swift

Billionaires supporting billionaires: We love to see it.

At Fortune's Most Powerful Women conference in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Selena Gomez revealed some key advice that her BFF and fellow billionaire Taylor Swift shared with her.

“She said, ‘If you’re the smartest person in the room, you’re in the wrong room,'” the Rare Beauty founder said. As a result, she makes sure to surround herself with "really incredible people” and isn't afraid to ask questions.

But Selena also noted that when it came to Rare Beauty, she had to make sure she was working with people who understood what she wanted to do.

“I think a lot of people would have preconceived ideas of what I’m good at, and I should stay in my lane and I should do what I’m here to do,” the singer and actress said. "But what I’m here to do is make a difference.”

Rare Beauty is currently valued at an estimated at $2.7 billion, according to Fortune. But Selena said she's not resting on her laurels.

"[When] something great happens in my life, I expect something bad to happen,” she said. “Instead of being present and saying, ‘Okay, wow, we’ve done a great thing,’ which I do, but I’m always thinking, ‘Okay, but if this could go all go away tomorrow, so how can I make sure that doesn’t happen?'”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.