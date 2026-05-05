Freya Skye can't believe she's on the 'Billboard' chart with 'the people who I have grown up with'

Freya Skye's breakthrough song "Silent Treatment" came out in December, and since then it's climbed into the top 20 on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart. But she celebrated a milestone in April when the song debuted on the "big chart": the Billboard Hot 100.

"Look at the names that I'm surrounded by: They're the people who I used to sing songs in the car with my family with. They're the people who I have grown up with," Freya tells Billboard, describing her reaction to the news.

Freya, who started writing the song about a year ago, had already gained fans with her role as Nova Bright in the Disney Channel movie Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires. She then went on the Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide tour, but kept on working on her own music, finishing "Silent Treatment" in September.

Freya is now juggling two careers: Disney star and pop star. She's currently filming Zombies 5 in New Zealand, before hitting the road in June with her Stars Align tour, supporting her Stardust EP. Freya says she knows doing both those things at the same time is rare.

"The stereotype that has been created, and I felt like one that I was going to have to follow, was like, 'OK, I'll do Disney. Then one day, unfortunately, that journey will come to an end, and then my music career will begin,'" she tells Billboard. "The fact that they've been able to coincide is something that, honestly, I was surprised by and [feel] really lucky for."

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