Get a glimpse of the 'TTPD' set in new trailer for Taylor Swift Eras Tour Disney+ concert

We've got our first look at the end of the "most thrilling chapter of my life to date," as Taylor Swift describes it.

A trailer for the upcoming Disney+ special Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show has dropped, and it documents the last show of Taylor's record-breaking tour, in Vancouver, British Columbia, in December of 2024. The trailer focuses heavily on a part of the tour production that not every fan got to see: The Tortured Poets Department sequence, which Taylor added after she released the album in 2024.

The trailer opens with Taylor singing "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?" but you also get to see the staging for most of the sequence, including a spaceship that hovers over the stage during "Down Bad." The rest of the trailer is set to "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," as we see the other segments of the show flash by.

The trailer ends with Taylor playing her "Surprise Songs" set on the piano and fittingly, changing a lyric in "Long Live" to, "It was the end of an era/ but the start of an age."

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show streams on Dec. 12 on Disney+; that same day, The End of an Era, a 6-episode docuseries about the tour, hits the platform. If you don't have Disney+, ABC will air episode 1 of The End of an Era and a one-hour version of the concert special at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 12.

