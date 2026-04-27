Gigi Perez announces headlining US dates

Gigi Perez performs during 2026 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 19, 2026 in Indio, California. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Gigi Perez has announced a run of headlining U.S. dates in between opening for Noah Kahan's tour.

The newly added shows span from June 14 in Miami Beach, Florida, to Aug. 26 in Boise, Idaho. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Perez will be supporting her 2025 album, At the Beach, in Every Life, which includes her breakout hit, "Sailor Song."

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit GigiPerezMusic.com.

Perez's tour with Kahan runs from June 11 in Orlando, Florida, to Aug. 31 in Seattle.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.