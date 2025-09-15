'Golden' still #1, setting new record for HUNTR/X

One of the biggest records of 2025 is officially by a group that doesn't technically exist.

"Golden" by HUNTR/X, the animated K-pop girl group in the Neflix film KPop Demon Hunters, tops the Billboard Hot 100 for a fifth week. The song is now the longest-running #1 by an animated group in the history of the chart.

The two previous #1 hits by animated groups each only ruled for four weeks. They were "The Chipmunk Song" by the Chipmunks with David Seville in 1958 and "Sugar Sugar" by The Archies in 1969.

Of course, the voices behind HUNTR/X are real people: singers EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI. According to Billboard, they're now tied for third place for the record of the longest-running #1 by an all-female group of three or more members, behind TLC's "Waterfalls" and Destiny's Child's "Independent Women Part 1." They're tied with The Emotions' 1977 hit "Best of My Love," which also spent five weeks on top.

The Hot 100 also includes "Ordinary" by Alex Warren at #2, Sabrina Carpenter's "Manchild" at #3 and her song "Tears" at #6, and three additional songs from KPop Demon Hunters: "Soda Pop," "Your Idol" and "How It's Done."

