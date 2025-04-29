Gracie Abrams covers Lorde song during New Zealand show

Gracie Abrams has become the second female pop star this year to cover a Lorde song while performing in New Zealand.

During her show April 29 in Auckland, New Zealand, Gracie performed Lorde's song from her album Melodrama, "Liability," which she described in fan-shot footage as "one of my favorite songs ever." Gracie performed the song because, she said, she'd been thinking about the Kiwi singer "a lot" while being in her home country.

"Obviously, being here, and also because she finally returned to save pop music," Gracie added, referring to Lorde's new single "What Was That."

Gracie recently posted on X that she was ready for "Lorde summer." She's also pals with the singer, telling Billboard, "She's like 800 years old inside … whenever we're together, I feel my nervous system regulate differently."

During her April 2 show in Auckland, Dua Lipa performed Lorde's hit "Royals."

