Gracie Abrams hits the wall with 'Daughter From Hell''s first single

Gracie Abrams has released the first single and video from her third album, Daughter from Hell.

"Hit The Wall" has upbeat music, but the lyrics paint a picture of someone in crisis, wrecking relationships because of mental health issues. "Sooner or later, you'll find out/ I live in a pattern of breakdowns," she sings in one line. "I barely deserve it if you do stay/ I wish you would anyway," she sings in another line. "I'm not a problem you can solve."

The chorus is, "Now you can watch me hit the wall."

The video takes one of the lyrics -- "I'm afraid that my fortress is a glass box" -- and makes it literal, with Gracie lying down in a glass box. She's also shown being examined by doctors, going in and out of doors, and standing in a hallway. At one point, a set of little girl twins appear in the hallway, like in that super-creepy scene in The Shining. The video ends with her singing in front of a burning tree.

Gracie shouts out one of her musical heroes in the lyrics, singing "'A Case of You' playing in the hallway/ Hallucinations that I downplay." "A Case of You" is a track from Joni Mitchell's iconic 1971 album Blue. Gracie loves Joni Mitchell so much that she even has a Joni-related tattoo.

On Instagram, Gracie's producer and co-writer Aaron Dessner wrote, "This was the song @gracieabrams and I wrote one day — when we were literally hitting a wall creatively — that broke through and brought everything else into focus. .... Gracie you're a genius and I'm so grateful for all the trust you put in me to help excavate these songs."

Daughter from Hell is out July 17.

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