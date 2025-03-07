Gracie Abrams is #1 on 'Billboard''s Pop Airplay chart? 'That's So True'

Gracie Abrams has yet to top the Billboard Hot 100, but she's just hit #1 on another of the publication's important charts: Pop Airplay, which measures how often a song is played on pop radio stations nationwide.

The song that did it for her is "That's So True," from the deluxe version of her album The Secret of Us. On Instagram, Gracie reacted by writing, "Yaaaaaaay whoa thank you all."

"That's So True" became Gracie's first top 10 on the Hot 100 in November. And she has another song on the same chart: Her collab with Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez, "Call Me When You Break Up," is #22 and climbing.

On March 29, she'll receive the songwriter of the year award at Billboard's 2025 Women in Music gala, and in June, the Songwriters Hall of Fame is giving her its prestigious Hal David Starlight Award, which goes to young songwriters who are making an impact with their work.

Gracie just headlined London's O2 arena on Thursday, and wrote on Instagram, "Just love you to the core London. You make me fall more in love every time. It should be studied." "That's So True" topped the U.K. charts for eight weeks. She plays Manchester on Friday night.

