Gracie Abrams knows why 'everybody misses' the 'joy' of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour kicked off two years ago this week, and one of her opening acts really wishes it was still happening -- just for the emotional boost it seemed to give people.

Speaking to Bustle, Gracie Abrams, who's now on her own headlining tour, reveals what her biggest takeaway from her Eras Tour experience has been. "Just how singular an artist Taylor is and how much everybody misses the presence of that tour, especially now, considering how desperate we are to feel joy at that level, witness artistry like hers, and feel community," Gracie notes. "I miss it as much as everyone else does."

"It was magical thing, watching her turn the biggest venues in the world into spaces that felt intimate," the "That's So True" singer adds. "I’m always thinking about how I could possibly do that, because she has a superpower and a very inspiring bar to try to reach."

As for a tour highlight, Gracie says it came "every time [Taylor and I] would play music backstage."

She explains, "Every time we went to do a mashup or would experiment with different versions, it was like a master class in how to weave narrative together. But at the end of the day, singing music with your friend is the best feeling."

While on her own tour, though, Gracie says she's been most inspired by Grammy-winning rapper Doechii.

"I’ve been a fan of hers for a minute, and her meteoric rise is the most deserved of all time," Gracie raves of the "Anxiety" rapper. "She’s already cemented herself as a once-in-a-generation talent, and every time she does anything, it’s full-body excitement."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.