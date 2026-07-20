Gracie Abrams releases 'Daughter From Hell' bonus tracks, 'if you can believe it'

Most artists these days follow up a new album with a deluxe edition featuring bonus tracks, and Gracie Abrams is no exception — though she's chosen a different approach to releasing hers.

"Hey SURPRISE Daughter from Hell (Bonus Tracks) with OUT OF NOWHERE and LOVE LETTER will be available to download tonight at 6pm PT on iTunes for a limited time if you can believe it," Gracie wrote Sunday on social media, alongside teaser clips of each song.

"I’m so moved to hear from those of you who are connecting with the record so far," she continued. "Really truly your messages have made my heart grow ten sizes. Fingers crossed you enjoy these too. I personally love them very much."

Some fans weren't happy about the iTunes exclusivity, however. One wrote, "Boooooo I'm not going to buy the album AGAIN for two songs. Ugh I hate this, this is not cool dude." Another wrote, "You have to buy the entire album… Gracie that's low. Why the money grab? Please release it on Spotify!"

A third fan wrote, "Not fair to the people who already bought the whole album 2 days ago. Now you expect us to buy the entire album again for 2 songs? Not cool. At least give the people who already bought it earlier the opportunity to complete their album with the 2 new songs."

The original version of Daughter From Hell arrived July 17. The album includes "What If It's Right?" featuring Marcus Mumford from Mumford & Sons and "Imaginary Friend," which Gracie wrote her boyfriend, Paul Mescal.

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