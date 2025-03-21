Gracie Abrams says she begs Taylor Swift to tell her 'everything' she knows

Gracie Abrams is being honored as Songwriter of the Year at Billboard's upcoming Women In Music event, and she's also getting a prestigious award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June. But she says she feels like she still has a long way to go when it comes to being the best at her craft.

Asked if she feels close to "mastering" songwriting, Gracie tells Billboard, "No. Oh, my God, no. I want to broaden my vocabulary times a thousand. I want to spend the majority of my year reading so that I can do that. I feel nowhere near that level."

"I have a million people I want to continue to learn from," she continues. "Taylor [Swift] is a great example of someone I've been lucky enough to spend a lot of time around and every single time I'm like, 'Tell me everything you know, please. Teach me how to be.' I want to live fully and do my best to capture what that feels like."

“I feel very far away from having mastered anything in my life," the singer adds. "But I will continue to attempt to get closer to that point.”

Still having a lot to learn about songwriting doesn't mean she's not continuing to create new music. She tells Billboard she and her musical collaborator Aaron Dessner have been "collecting a whole lot of music over the past few months."

"He and I are both very curious about all of it because I think [the songs] belong in different worlds a little bit, which excites me," she notes. "I think that means there are many possibilities for what either the singular project looks like or multiple [projects]."

