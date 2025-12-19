Grammy nominee Addison Rae says people expected her to make 'bad,' 'soulless' music

Addison Rae has spent the year confounding people's expectations.

Critics certainly didn't expect to like her debut album, Addison, but it earned rave reviews and a nomination for best new artist at the Grammy Awards in February. Addison tells the Los Angeles Times that she's used to being underestimated.

"I’ve actually gotten really comfortable in this space of everyone thinking that everything I do will be mediocre and me doing something better than that and them being surprised," she tells the paper. "People were very skeptical — even people that are choosing to embrace me now. Which is nice. I’m glad they’ve changed their mind."

Even Addison's record company wasn't entirely on board as record execs weren't sold on her choice for the lead single. "The label definitely wasn’t keen on 'Diet Pepsi' being the first [single]," she shares. "They were like, 'We don’t think this is what people are expecting from you.'”

Asked what she thought people expected her music to sound like, she says, "Bad? Bad or soulless or maybe just a little more shallow, I guess."

She ultimately had the last laugh with her Grammy nomination, which she says "shocked" her.

Addressing that fake thank-you letter to the Recording Academy that circulated online — a note falsely attributed to her that made her sound uneducated — she said, "Oh my God, I saw it. By the way, people believed that. Maybe I would have too — I'm really gullible. Nobody has any idea what's real."

