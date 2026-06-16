Grammys add 5 new categories, including first Asian pop award

Olivia Dean, winner of the Best New Artist award, poses in the press room during the 68th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 1, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The 2027 Grammy Awards will include five new categories, including best Asian pop music performance. That category will recognize artistic excellence in Asian pop music performances originating from or widely recognized within Asian markets, including K-pop, J-pop and C-pop recordings that feature meaningful use of one or more Asian languages.

The four additional categories announced Tuesday by the Recording Academy are best Latin song, best traditional pop vocal performance, best R&B collaboration or duo/group performance and best traditional folk album.

The Academy also announced several changes to its voting and eligibility rules ahead of the 69th Grammy Awards. For example, labels can now enter artists for consideration in the best new artist category up to four times. Previously, if they'd been entered for consideration three times but didn't make the cut, they were no longer eligible.

The rule change means that Ella Langley has another shot at best new artist. As per Billboard, she's been entered for consideration in the category the past three years, but has failed to make the ballot. Now, in what has so far been the biggest year of her career, she can compete again.

The 69th Grammy Awards will air live on ABC, Disney+ and Hulu on Feb. 7, 2027.

"2027 is going to be an amazing year for the Grammy Awards, and one that reflects the extraordinary growth we're seeing across music," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement. "The changes advanced by our Academy members speak to the breadth of today's music industry and the many genres, crafts and creators shaping it."

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