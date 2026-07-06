G.R.L. member and 'Party Rock Anthem' singer Lauren Bennett dies at 37

Lauren Bennett of G.R.L performs onstage during the GIRL CULT Festival at The Fonda Theatre on August 20, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/WireImage)

Lauren Bennett, a member of the girl group G.R.L. who lent her vocals to the LMFAO hit “Party Rock Anthem,” has died. She was 37.

Her G.R.L. bandmates released a statement on Instagram Monday, writing, "It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren. Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us."

The statement continued, “We will forever cherish the love, laughter, and countless memories she gave us. Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved. Rest peacefully, sweet Lauren. You will always be in our hearts.”

The British singer began her career as part of the girl group Paradiso Girls, formed by Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin. Their debut single "Patron Tequila," featuring Eve and Lil' Jon, hit #3 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart in 2009.

After that group disbanded, Bennett joined G.R.L. The group's debut single, "Vacation," was featured on the Smurfs 2 soundtrack. The group was also featured on Pitbull's 2014 song "Wild Wild Love." G.R.L. disbanded shortly after member Simone Battle died in 2014, but reformed in 2016.

Bennett’s feature on the LMFAO song “Party Rock Anthem” in 2011 became her first #1 single.

A cause of death for Bennett has not yet been given.

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