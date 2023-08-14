Gwen Stefani's son gives debut musical performance at Blake Shelton's Oklahoma bar

If your mom is Gwen Stefani and your dad is Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, there's a pretty good bet that you'll end up with some musical talent.

That's what the former couple's eldest son, Kingston, proved Friday, August 11, when he took the stage at Ole Red, the bar and live music venue in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, that's owned by his stepfather, country superstar Blake Shelton.

As captured by a fan on TikTok, 17-year-old Kingston sang with a guitarist and keyboardist backing him up, and the crowd seemed to love it. "Love you guys, thank you for being here!" he said after his performance. "Thank you, it means everything to me, really." He and Blake then shared a big hug.

According to The Oklahoman, Kingston also told the crowd of 400 that he'd learned to play guitar during quarantine and that he performed two original songs: a ballad and an "angsty alternative-rock ode."

The same fan captured a Friday, August 11, performance by Blake and Gwen at the same venue: Gwen sang her No Doubt hit "Don't Speak" as Blake played guitar. The couple's Ten Points Ranch is located in Tishomingo, so it's no wonder they happened to be in the neighborhood.

