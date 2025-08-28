Halsey announces Back to Badlands tour in honor of debut album's 10th anniversary

Halsey performs during 'Badlands' era, October, 2015 (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
By Andrea Tuccillo

It's the 10th anniversary of Halsey's debut album, Badlands, and she's taking the celebration on the road.

The singer announced a Back to Badlands trek for her triple-Platinum 2015 debut LP. Shows will kick off with a concert at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on Oct. 14 and hit cities across the U.S., including Boston, Chicago and New York. She’ll then take the show abroad to Europe, the U.K. and Australia.

Presales begin Sept. 2, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. local time at BadlandsTour.com.

Halsey recently wrapped her For My Last Trick tour.

Badlands was released on Aug. 28, 2015, and became one of the only albums to have every song RIAA-certified Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum. Halsey is releasing three new anniversary vinyls — Badlands Decade Edition, Badlands: Live from Webster Hall and Badlands: Anthology — on Friday to commemorate the milestone.

