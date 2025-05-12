Halsey asks fans to treat her son 'with respect' if they see him at her concerts

Halsey kicked off her For My Last Trick tour Sunday night in Concord, California, but before she did, she posted a now-expired message to fans on her Instagram Story. In it, she asked them not to bother her son Ender, who'll be four in July, if they happen to see him at her shows.

"as you can imagine, Ender is joining me on this tour," she said of her son, who she shares with her ex, Alev Aydin. "If you happen to find yourself nearby him while he watches the show, I implore you to treat him with respect and honor his privacy."

"I know many of you feel super connected to him and I love that! but to him, you are strangers. A LOT of strangers. And he just wants to see mommy at work. :)" she continued. "I hope you will treat him with the dignity and personhood that he deserves. Thank you in advance."

Halsey's opening night included performances of hits like "Without Me," "Bad at Love," "Closer" and "You Should Be Sad," as well as deep cuts and songs from her most recent album, The Great Impersonator.

