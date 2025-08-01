Halsey celebrating 10th anniversary of 'Badlands' with new vinyls

Halsey is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her debut album, Badlands.
The singer will be releasing three new vinyls – Badlands Decade Edition, Badlands: Live from Webster Hall and Badlands: Anthology – on Aug. 29 to commemorate the milestone.
The Decade Edition vinyl is reimagined and rearranged by Halsey and features "Gasoline" and "Hurricane" for the first time. The three-LP anthology vinyl will feature orchestral versions, never-before-heard demos, official remixes and rarities. And the Live from Webster Hall vinyl marks the first time the 2020 live album is being released physically, as a two-LP set on color vinyl.
Badlands was released on Aug. 28, 2015, and became one of the only albums to have every song RIAA-certified Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum.
