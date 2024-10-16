Halsey embodies Linda Ronstadt in latest 'Great Impersonator' disguise

Selena Gomez has been tapped to portray Linda Ronstadt in a biopic about the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, but if she somehow can't do it, they should give Halsey a call.

Halsey has dressed up like Linda for the latest installment of her countdown series to her new album, The Great Impersonator. She chose to copy a photo of Ronstadt from what looks like the early or mid-'70s, where the "You're No Good" singer is posing with an orchid in her hair.

"LINDA RONSTADT. A tribute to her endless versatility, a true chameleon," Halsey wrote on Instagram. Throughout her career, Ronstadt has sung rock, pop, light opera, standards, country and traditional Mexican music.

Halsey also posted a clip of the song from The Great Impersonator that she feels shows Linda's influence: "I Believe In Magic."

The Great Impersonator, a concept album that imagines what Halsey would have sounded like had she arrived on the scene in the '70s, '80s, '90s and 2000s, is out Oct. 25.

