Halsey embodies Linda Ronstadt in latest 'Great Impersonator' disguise

By Andrea Dresdale

Selena Gomez has been tapped to portray Linda Ronstadt in a biopic about the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, but if she somehow can't do it, they should give Halsey a call.

Halsey has dressed up like Linda for the latest installment of her countdown series to her new album, The Great Impersonator. She chose to copy a photo of Ronstadt from what looks like the early or mid-'70s, where the "You're No Good" singer is posing with an orchid in her hair.

"LINDA RONSTADT. A tribute to her endless versatility, a true chameleon," Halsey wrote on Instagram. Throughout her career, Ronstadt has sung rock, pop, light opera, standards, country and traditional Mexican music.

Halsey also posted a clip of the song from The Great Impersonator that she feels shows Linda's influence: "I Believe In Magic."

The Great Impersonator, a concept album that imagines what Halsey would have sounded like had she arrived on the scene in the '70s, '80s, '90s and 2000s, is out Oct. 25.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!