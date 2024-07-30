Halsey "regrets coming back" after fans' mean comments to her

Halsey's long-awaited new album is right around the corner, and so far we've heard two songs from it: "Lucky" and "The End." But Halsey is rethinking her decision to step back into the spotlight, because of her fans.

Taking to Tumblr, Halsey wrote, "My own fans are hands down meaner to me than any other people on the planet. Not speaking for all of you, of course. But it used to be just a minority that were awful to me and now it seems like a majority have only stuck around to chime in occasionally with their opinion of how much they hate me or how awful I am."

She says the interactions she's had online have been "devoid of any kindness, sympathy, patience; or to be honest human decency." Then, referring to her recently revealed illnesses, she points out, "I almost lost my life. I am not gonna do anything that doesn't make me happy anymore. I can't spiritually afford it."

"When I got sick all I could think about was getting better so I could come back and be a part of THIS again, " she concludes. "But I don’t even know what *this* is anymore and I want to crawl in a hole and I regret coming back."

In the replies, fans offered Halsey their support and said they felt bad that people have been so unkind. One wrote, "sorry some people have to make everyone just as miserable as they are."

